Corporate Kenya Power seeks card payments deal to decongest service halls

Customers queue to pay bills at Kenya Power offices. FILE PHOTO | FILE

Utility firm Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC plans to migrate more of its customers to card payments as part of a wider plan to decongest its service halls.

The electricity distributor is looking to contract a financial services company to process card payments on its behalf.

Once the project is completed, customers will use credit and debit cards to settle their power bills on the Kenya Power website or at self-service kiosks which will be set up across the country.

“We are thinking of taking them (self-service kiosks) to strategic locations so that you can pay your bills….‘‘Basically it is about diversifying our revenue collection points,” said a Kenya Power chief communications officer, Mr Kevin Sang, in an interview with the Business Daily.

Mr Sang said that that the self-service kiosks will be placed in public locations such as supermarkets and banking halls. Over the last three years, Kenya Power has seen its customer-base more than double, making it more difficult raising the need to diversify payment channels.

Kenya Power last year said that it would raise fees for processing bills paid at its banking halls in an effort to nudge customers to use other payment channels. The surcharge is set to come into effect next month.