Kenya Re puts Sh187m in Zambia subsidiary

Kenya Re puts Sh187m in Zambia subsidiaryTuesday, June 20, 2017 21:25
Kenya Re #ticker:KNRE has invested Sh187.7 million in setting up its new subsidiary in Zambia that will seek reinsurance business in the Southern Africa region.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm disclosed the investment in its latest annual report.
Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Zambia, which it fully owns, started operations in November last year and has five members of staff.
Establishment of the new subsidiary is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its earnings.
Kenya Re draws most of its gross premiums from the local market where it will continue to enjoy mandatory cession of 20 per cent until 2020.
The guaranteed cessions to the company are backed by the government which owns 60 per cent of the reinsurer, with the remaining shares held by the investing public at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
