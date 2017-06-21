Corporate Kwese World Cup, Uefa rights deal raises stakes for pay-TV firms

Kwese Sports owner Strive Masiyiwa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kwese Sports has signed a four-year deal with Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) and Fifa, giving it broadcast rights for the Uefa national team football matches, 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 across the continent with an exception of South Africa, raising competition for sports viewership in Kenya a notch higher.

The pan-African sports television company owned by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has signed broadcast rights for live and delayed matches, highlights, on-demand programming as well as localised review programmes on its free to air and pay-tv, according to the deal.

The founder of the telecoms conglomerate Econet set up and rolled out Kwesé Sports in Kenya and across the continent on mobile, Internet and satellite-based free-to-air platforms mid last year.

“As a pan-African broadcaster with the largest FTA sports channel, we pride ourselves in providing exclusive content. It goes without saying that soccer is one of the continent’s most loved sports. By making the very best sporting action available to our viewers through our world class sports offering which includes Kwese Free Sports, KS1, KS2 and ESPN, we are fast becoming Africa’s premium sports destination,” said Econet Media President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Hundah.