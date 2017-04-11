Corporate News LG to open two new city stores

LG Electronics Marketing General Manager Moses Marji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

LG Electronics will spend Sh100 million this year to open 10 new stores across East Africa bringing its total retail outlets to 122.

The company’s East and Central Africa marketing director Moses Marji said Kenya will benefit from two new stores to be located at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre and at the newly opened Kenrail Towers in Westlands.

He said the move is aimed at providing customers with sales and after sales services within their localities.

Purchasing power

Existing outlets will also be refurbished to meet the LG’s global shop standards.

LG said its expansion is informed by the growing middle class population which enjoys a higher purchasing power for items that define lifestyles.

“Our projection is that this retail expansion will increase our reach and sales by about 25 per cent over the next two years,” said Mr Marji.