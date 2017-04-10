Corporate News Linksoft founder winds up regional firm, eyes Kenya

Focus Linksoft founder Anthony Wahome. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tech entrepreneur Anthony Wahome is winding up one of his companies, Linksoft Group, as he retreats from regional expansion to focus on the local market.

Mr Wahome says that he first established Linksoft Group at a time when he was considering regional expansion. However, he has since changed strategy and has consolidated all his operations in Kenya under the Linksoft Integrated Services brand.

He kept Linksoft Group registered as a company to protect the trademark of his other businesses.

“We’ve consolidated everything to Kenya. What we had before was not efficient. Our turnover has grown four-fold since we came back,” said Mr Wahome.

Over the last three years, the company has withdrawn from six markets on the continent to operate only in Kenya.

A notice published in the Kenya Gazette last week invited the public to make submissions in a hearing on Linksoft Group’s winding up petition which will be held on May 26 at the High Court in Nairobi.