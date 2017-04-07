Corporate News Long-serving Nakumatt boss exits

Mr Thiagarajan Ramamurthy has left Nakumatt Holdings. He was often the public face of the retailer, representing the company in multiple media and conference appearances. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Long serving Nakumatt Holdings boss Thiagarajan Ramamurthy has left the retailer after a 15-year stint.

Chief marketing officer Andrew Dixon has been appointed to succeed him as regional director in the latest management changes that the company says are necessary to cut costs and boost business operations.

“The departure of Mr Ramamurthy comes at a defining moment in the history of Nakumatt and we sincerely wish to extend our gratitude for his service to this organisation,” said Nakumatt’s MD Atul Shah.

He was also an evangelist for the new face of Kenyan retailing at a time when Nakumatt was on a rapid expansion drive.

The latest executive shakeup, which comes ahead of a deal to offload a 25 per cent stake to a deep-pocketed investor, also saw Mr Srihari Vemula become the new chief operations manager while Mr Bernard Mutua and Sameer Shah were retained as joint country managers in Uganda.

Mr Daniel Kimweli and Mr Srinivasan Suresh retain their positions in Tanzania while Mr Adan Ramata will continue to head the subsidiary in Rwanda.

Mr Shah added that further restructuring will take place across their 65 stores where top management teams will be slashed to further reduce operational costs.