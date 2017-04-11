Corporate News Projects at risk of stalling as Maseno School board quits

Maseno School students protest in March. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Some development projects at Maseno School are at risk of stalling after the resignation of the board of management in protest following the interdiction of former Principal Paul Otula.

The board, which comprised 10 members led by the chairman Carey Orege, Tuesday accused the school sponsor’s and the Ministry of Education of sidelining and ignoring them in decision making.

At a Press briefing in a Kisumu hotel the team said they can no longer work in an environment where their services are no longer needed.

Mr Andrew Buop replaced Mr Otula.

The board was established two years ago and its resignation could put on hold decision making processes including infrastructural development projects that are planned.

Mr Orege’s team said that the manner in which Mr Otula was pushed out of the school undermined them.

“The board has had several meetings with the Church amongst other stakeholders concerning the matter, but the Church has gone ahead to hold separate meetings with the Education ministry without involving all the stakeholders,” said Mr Orege.

The board rejected Mr Buop, saying he has a tainted past following his brief stint at Mbita and Kanga High Schools.

“All we want is that transition is managed properly in a manner that will maintain the standards of Maseno School, the reputation of Mr Buop is not an interesting one,” said Mr Orege.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) handed Mr Otula a 30-day compulsory leave in March following a claim by a Form One student that he had been sodomised by his seniors.

Following Mr Otula’s suspension, teachers from Kisumu threatened to stage a demonstration to demand his reinstatement. Students from the school also, in March, went on the rampage protesting the interdiction.

Former students also attempted, through courts, to stop the transfer of Mr Buop to the school.