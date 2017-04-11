Corporate News Mombasa Beach Hotel undergoes Sh200m face-lift

Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) managing director Orumoi Jonah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The establishment, which used to be one of the best hotels at the Coast has degenerated due to years of neglect and poor management.

Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) chief executive Jonah Orumoi said the corporation last month hired an general manager to help turn around the State-owned hotel built in 1969 under management of Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotels.

“Poor management is among the challenges which affected the hotel. So, we brought in an experienced manager from the private sector to transform the facility,” he said.

The last time the hotel was renovated was in 2006.

The TFC appointed Victor Shitakha, as general manager to manage Mombasa Beach Hotel as well as Voi Safari Lodge and Ngulia Safari Lodge.

Previously, Mr Shitakha was the general manager at Tamarind Group, Mombasa.

Mr Orumoi said the hotel would be renovated in phases, adding that Sh200 million would be spent on upgrading the property.

On Tuesday, Mr Shitakha said the corporation had disbursed Sh20 million for the initial works.

Shitakha said the renovations entail modernising the hotel’s 151 rooms and public areas including a popular bar on the seafront.

In the first phase, he notes that at least 50 rooms which are overlooking the Indian Ocean would be refurbished for guests to get quality accommodation.

The hotel’s eight conference rooms, he added, would be equipped with modern meeting equipment and furniture.

“We are also modernising our kitchen to provide quality food to our guests,” he said.

During its heyday, the hotel used to be popular among international holidaymakers from Europe including Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.