Corporate News Modern boat helps Mombasa fishermen net huge catch

Fishermen cut a fish harvested at the Indian Ocean using MV001 run by the Mombasa government on April 10, 2017. PHOTO | WINNIE ATIENO

Fishermen in Mombasa on Monday got a huge boost after offloading 986 Kilogrammes of fish from MV001-the County deep sea fishing boat.

The 10-tone storage boat, which was making its eighth trip since its launch in November 2016, arrived at 11pm on Sunday from a three- day fishing expedition in Pemba-Tanzania, before returning through Malindi and back to Mombasa.

Off the catch, 667 kilos consisted of 40 pieces of broadbill fish and 319 kilos seven pieces of Tuna.

Swaleh Bahaji Ramadhan who has been fishing for over 10 years, said MV001 has increased their earnings as it has enabled them to navigate in deep sea and increase their catch unlike traditional fishing methods that only allowed them to fish close by.