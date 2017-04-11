Modern boat helps Mombasa fishermen net huge catch

Corporate News
Modern boat helps Mombasa fishermen net huge catchTuesday, April 11, 2017 20:06
Fishermen in Mombasa on Monday got a huge boost after offloading 986 Kilogrammes of fish from MV001-the County deep sea fishing boat.
The 10-tone storage boat, which was making its eighth trip since its launch in November 2016, arrived at 11pm on Sunday from a three- day fishing expedition in Pemba-Tanzania, before returning through Malindi and back to Mombasa.
Off the catch, 667 kilos consisted of 40 pieces of broadbill fish and 319 kilos seven pieces of Tuna.
Swaleh Bahaji Ramadhan who has been fishing for over 10 years, said MV001 has increased their earnings as it has enabled them to navigate in deep sea and increase their catch unlike traditional fishing methods that only allowed them to fish close by.
“We thank the County for supporting us with this boat. First of all it is big with a large storage capacity. Initially we used small boats, which could not take us far and our catch was very small with small storage. The farthest place we could go was Ukunda in Kwale County,” said Mr Ramadhan, who is also the captain of MV001.
