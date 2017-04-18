Corporate News Nairobi County stopped from collecting parking fee

A clamped car in Nairobi. Justice Odunga ruled that City Hall has no authority to levy fees on vehicles parked at Pride Inn’s premises. file photo | nmg

Nairobi County officers have been barred from demanding fees from employees and patrons who park their vehicles at Pride Inn Hotel in Westlands following a High Court ruling.

Justice George Odunga issued the order after City Hall failed to respond to a suit filed by the hotel which claimed that county government officers have since November harassed customers and employees who park their vehicles in its premises, illegally demanding fees.

Pride Inn claimed the move was an extortion scheme as it followed the hotel’s refusal to give the City Hall officers fully paid holidays in its other establishments countrywide.