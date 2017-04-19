Corporate News SA’s Nova to build Sh400m primary school at Tatu City

The site of the Nova Pioneer’s new school. File photo |nmg

Nova Pioneer, formerly Nova Academies, will next month break ground for a Sh400 million primary school within Tatu City, as the South Africa-based firm grows its offering which currently consists of two high schools.

The private school chain, which is associated with former Alliance High School principal Christopher Khaemba, says it expects to admit 160 students in January 2018 with the first intake consisting of Standard One and Two pupils.

Parents will part with Sh65,000 per term for their day-scholar children to attend the school which adheres to the 8-4-4 system but promises to produce critical and creative learners who are not just drilled to pass examinations.

“We have received a majority of the approvals required and we expect that we shall break ground for the project in a few weeks and complete in December,” Oliver Sabot, Nova Pioneer’s managing director, said in an interview.