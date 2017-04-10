Corporate News Nyeri police probe suspect car theft reports

Nyeri Central OCPD Muinde Kioko. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU

Police in Nyeri County are investigating reports that local motorists may be stage-managing thefts and reporting the cases so as to be paid insurance claims.

In the past one month, at least six vehicles were reported stolen from car parks in Nyeri town. Police have, however, raised the alarm over some cases, which they say are doubtful due to inconsistencies.

Among the details that have been questioned is that all the vehicles were stolen from secured parkings, there were no reports of use of force and the thieves drove away the cars although owners claimed to have locked them. The thefts occurred during the day.

In one of the cases, a Toyota station wagon was driven out of the town’s Anglican Church Cathedral compound during a Sunday service.

The owner had parked the vehicle at the worshipers’ car park and entered the church. Robbers reportedly drove away the car posing as the owners.

A similar case involved a county government officer, whose car was reportedly stolen from the county headquarters two weeks ago.

Mathira West sub-county administrator Nelson Mbekenya said he had parked his Toyota Probox outside county offices where he had gone for a brief meeting.

Surveillance footage showed the car was driven out of the fenced and guarded compound. “The meeting barely lasted 30 minutes but when I came back, my car was gone,” he said.

Surprisingly, two more cars were stolen during the passing-out parade of police constables at Kenya Police College, Kiganjo, last month.

Nyeri Central OCPD Muinde Kioko said detectives are working on the odd cases.

“We are investigating all possibilities because these are quite unusual cases. It could be that the cars were repossessed due to defaulted loans or they were cases of love triangles gone wrong,” said Mr Kioko.