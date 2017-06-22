Corporate Ouko accuses Embu University College of tribalism in staff hiring

Auditor-General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Auditor-General Edward Ouko has cited Embu University College for breaching the constitutional requirement on ethnic composition in employment.

Mr Ouko said that one ethnic community controls 36 per cent of staff at the university, contrary to the Constitution.

He said section 27 (5) and (6) requires that no single ethnic group should have more than 30 per cent of staff in a public institutions.

“A review of the staff biodata during the year revealed that one community had 36 per cent of staff,” Mr Ouko said in an audit report of the university’s books of accounts for the year to June 2016.

The audit shows that out of 247 staff, 89 or 36 per cent come from the local Embu ethnic community.

Kikuyus came in second at 55 or 22.3 per cent, Merus were third with 40 workers or 16 per cent.

Luhyas employed in the institution were 11, representing six per cent of the total workforce.

The Kalenjin were fifth with 13 employees or 5.2 per cent, while the Kamba, Kisii and Luo communities each had 11 or 4.5 per cent share of staff. The Somali and Taita each had one employee or 0.5 per cent of the total staff.