Corporate
Ouko accuses Embu University College of tribalism in staff hiringThursday, June 22, 2017 19:08
Auditor-General Edward Ouko has cited Embu University College for breaching the constitutional requirement on ethnic composition in employment.
Mr Ouko said that one ethnic community controls 36 per cent of staff at the university, contrary to the Constitution.
He said section 27 (5) and (6) requires that no single ethnic group should have more than 30 per cent of staff in a public institutions.
“A review of the staff biodata during the year revealed that one community had 36 per cent of staff,” Mr Ouko said in an audit report of the university’s books of accounts for the year to June 2016.
The audit shows that out of 247 staff, 89 or 36 per cent come from the local Embu ethnic community.
Kikuyus came in second at 55 or 22.3 per cent, Merus were third with 40 workers or 16 per cent.
Luhyas employed in the institution were 11, representing six per cent of the total workforce.
The Kalenjin were fifth with 13 employees or 5.2 per cent, while the Kamba, Kisii and Luo communities each had 11 or 4.5 per cent share of staff. The Somali and Taita each had one employee or 0.5 per cent of the total staff.
“In the circumstances, the university was in breach of the Constitution during the financial year ended June 30, 2016,” Mr Ouko said.
In the Headlines
Accounts of suspects in Sh4bn KRA theft frozenBy BRIAN WASUNA
3 hours ago
US firm suspends cartoon shows after Kenya complaintsBy MUGAMBI MUTEGI
3 hours ago
Global drug firms sign deal to cut cost of cancer medicines in KenyaBy STELLAR MURUMBA
3 hours ago
Deacons takes Sh1.3bn loans above rate capBy VICTOR JUMA
3 hours ago