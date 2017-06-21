Corporate Pension schemes adopt mobile apps for retiree services

Forbes Financial Services EA chief executive Sundeep Raichura. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pensioners have long been forced to make tedious trips to their fund managers whenever they have issues with their payments.

However, the industry is increasingly adopting technology to save the retirees from these inconveniences.

A number of funds and administrators have been running online platforms which allow members to check benefits and contributions, but now the sector is also adopting mobile technology.

In the latest such move, pension administrator Alexander Forbes Financials Services East Africa this week launched a new mobile application that will allow members of pension schemes to track their benefits from their gadgets and log claims.

“Using the app, pensioners can track their benefits, their contribution records, request for a benefit payment and track its progress, update their beneficiary nomination forms and confirm that employers have remitted the necessary pension payments,” said Alexander Forbes EA chief executive officer Sundeep Raichura

Customers can also make projections of expected future benefit payouts on the apps, based on current and future contributions.

In addition, they can manage their budgets and plan their savings.

The app is available on both the Android and iOS platforms for free, which the firm says will allow for wider usage, especially by young workers who are just starting out.

The deeper incorporation of technology into pension services emerges from a realisation that the industry was being left behind by banks and insurance firms that have embraced mobile technology for payments and customer service.

In essence, the pension firms were the technological laggards in the financial services sector.