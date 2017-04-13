Corporate News Safaricom in content distribution agreement with Kwesé Sports

Kwesé is stepping into a market that has grown more dynamic over the last two years. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has signed a distribution agreement with pay television company Kwesé in a deal that will up the stakes in the already competitive local market.

Under the deal Safaricom will offer its subscribers data packages to stream Kwesé videos on mobile devices or on the telecom’s Internet-enabled digital television decoder, the BigBox.

Kwesé TV, owned by Zimbabwe’s Econet Group, entered the Kenyan market last year and this agreement will give it a boost as it seeks to challenge incumbent players such as Netflix and Showmax.

“We are excited by the potential that mobile TV offers and look forward to working with Safaricom to deliver our content into the hands of even more Kenyans,” said Econet Media chief executive, Mr Joseph Hundah, in a statement.

For Safaricom, this deal means that its customers will have an incentive to consume more data.

A key part of Kwesé’s strategy in Kenya has been Sports. The company has signed deals for exclusive broadcast of NBA and American football matches in Africa, styling itself as “the home of American sports” on the continent. It also offers limited viewership of English Premier League games.

Kwesé TV is taking a leaf from the playbook of market leader MultiChoice whose DStv product has remained dominant in the market partly due to its exclusive licence to the English Premier League.

In addition to the sports content, Kenyan subscribers will also have access to Viceland, a millennial-focused channel owned by Canada’s Vice Media, and Revolt TV, a music cable network from American musician P-Diddy.