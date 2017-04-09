Corporate News Shilling’s fall raises the cost of electricity

Electricity consumers are expected to pay higher costs this month following a weakening of the shilling against the US dollar that has pushed up the forex levy segment of monthly billings to a new high.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) raised the forex levy by 37.5 per cent to Sh1.32 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity consumed in April from Sh0.96 per unit a month earlier.

The levy is adjusted every month to reflect the prevailing forex rate. The charge compensates for foreign currency costs, including loans that State-owned Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC-P7 and private electricity generators have in their books — making Kenya one of the few African states with dollar-denominated power bills.

The levy had eased last month to Sh0.96 per unit, before hitting a fresh 15-month high in April.

An increase in the cost of electricity is expected to add to the inflation pressure that has been rising since late last year and entered the double-digit territory in March, driven by high food prices.

Electricity prices have a direct bearing on inflation as it is one of the items in the basket of goods and services whose pricing is tracked to measure the cost of living. The shilling is now trading at a low of Sh103.43 to the dollar, having weakened nearly one per cent from about Sh102.56 last month. At Sh1.32 per unit, the forex levy is the highest since October 2015 and will see consumers pay an extra Sh295 million for electricity consumed this month compared to March.

Kenya’s monthly electricity consumption stands at about 820 million kWh.