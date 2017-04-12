StanChart cuts opening hours in digital banking push

Corporate News
StanChart cuts opening hours in digital banking pushWednesday, April 12, 2017 19:51
By DOREEN WAINAINAH
Standard Chartered Bank (Kenya) #ticker:SCBK has reduced the number of working hours at some of its branches in Nairobi as it continues to push customers to embrace digital banking.
The bank sent its customers the notice of the new hours of operation for five of its branches, with some opening for less hours while others ceasing operations on Sunday.
“We wish to draw your attention that effective 15th May, 2017, the branches below will have new working hours. These changes will help us serve you better,” reads the notice sent to customers.
“Remember, you can always access and transact on your account through our Mobile App and Online banking platform from wherever you are.”
