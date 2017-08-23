Corporate Strong leader key to meeting online groups’ mission

Modus operandi among members must be clearly articulated for stated goals to be obtained. FILE PHOTO | NMG

As election winners settle into office, focus shifts to promises made while on the campaign trail with pressers articulating bold rapid results initiatives to be carried out within the proverbial first 100 days.

With a clear place for the self-christened pundit on the back of now ubiquitous connectivity, we are starting to see a clear agitation by the governed for a more inclusive process of administration.

In Nairobi for example, the hunt for the optimal tool of engagement with the freshly minted gubernatorial duo was on for a few days; WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook seemingly deficient for the job of curating and managing thoughts of the hundreds, possibly thousands who may want to engage on county discourse.

Slack was fronted as the place for discourse and a public Trello board for the digital posts that would mark the to-dos, the in-progress and the done.

Trello is a pin board of sorts that allows for teams to collaborate on projects with visibility across all tasks and responsibilities assigned.

Slack falls in the same productivity and utility class but I suspect it is use more for its communication capabilities, where multiple conversations on varied topics can be carried simultaneously without “drowning out”.

A great and positive spirt drives these initiatives, but beyond the technology, that some may strongly argue is not inclusive, lies a greater set of challenges that bedevil even the most organised of groups and must be thought through thoroughly to avoid burn out, irrelevance, disenfranchisement or disappointment.

Process is key. Modus operandi must be clearly articulated, with every new contributor getting to know the lay of the land.

Since we all have a tinge of self-importance, without this compass, those seeking to participate will start pulling in their own direction, angling for traction on their own ideas. Noise will not be too far behind with lots of chatter but no single clear voice.

Ideas are not mutually exclusive. As large groups of people, who are for the most part unfamiliar with each other, connected simply by the interwebs share ideas, it could be argued that it should be attributed to the commons.

One problem though, the revenue potential of the outcomes. Who would own the outputs? Who would collaborate on the implementation? Who has the right to benefit up and above the baseline?

Marshalling communities online for public good calls for strong leadership and good grounding for any intended vision to hold.