Teachers shortage hampers adult education in Kwale

Corporate News
Teachers shortage hampers adult education in KwaleThursday, April 13, 2017 20:00
A shortage of teachers for adult education has crippled efforts to increase literacy in Kwale County.
County Director of Adult Education Argwings Owuor said his department requires at least 100 teachers to offer quality education to adult students.
“We only have 38 full time tutors. Some of the teachers are close to retirement and two are expected to retire in July,” he said.
Mr Owuor called for employment of more teachers.
“We have 4,226 adults undergoing education in our various learning centres across the County but we are in desperate need of teachers,” he said.
The number of women seeking education in the county stands at 3,377 compared to 849 men.
He said his department has employed 24 part time teachers.
He said drought has also led to abseentism by adult learners.
“Some of them were even forced to move from one ward to another since they have to look after their families thereby missing lessons,” he added.
In the Headlines
Court stops ex-Chase Bank bosses from selling assetsBy BRIAN WASUNA
4 hours ago
M-Akiba resumes trading at the NSEBy BRIAN NGUGI
4 hours ago
NSE bond issuer Real People gets negative rating from agencyBy JAMES NGUNJIRI
4 hours ago
Finland firm targets west Kenya with solar powerBy JAMES NGUNJIRI
4 hours ago