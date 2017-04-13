Corporate News Teachers shortage hampers adult education in Kwale

Adult student. Drought has also led to abseentism by adult learners in kilifi. FILE photo | nmg

A shortage of teachers for adult education has crippled efforts to increase literacy in Kwale County.

County Director of Adult Education Argwings Owuor said his department requires at least 100 teachers to offer quality education to adult students.

“We only have 38 full time tutors. Some of the teachers are close to retirement and two are expected to retire in July,” he said.

Mr Owuor called for employment of more teachers.

“We have 4,226 adults undergoing education in our various learning centres across the County but we are in desperate need of teachers,” he said.

The number of women seeking education in the county stands at 3,377 compared to 849 men.

He said his department has employed 24 part time teachers.

He said drought has also led to abseentism by adult learners.