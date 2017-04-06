Corporate News Telkom aims for fighting chance against top rivals

Telkom Kenya chief executive officer Aldo Mareuse during a media briefing at their offices in Nairobi on June 14, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s oldest telecoms operator Telkom Kenya is once again preparing to relaunch its operations following the recent exit of its former majority owner, France Telecom, and the entry of Helios Partners as the controlling shareholders.

The company’s managing director, Aldo Mareuse, is currently crafting what is tipped to be the breakthrough for the firm whose fortunes have appeared to dwindle as the industry moves deeper into the digital world. The Business Daily met Mr Mareuse only a few hours after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) released data showing that Telkom Kenya further lost ground in the crucial voice and the mobile money segment of the business in the first quota of the year.

Among the six services covered in the CA report, Orange Money is now the smallest mobile money platform in terms of transaction values and agent network. The company’s voice traffic market share fell from 9.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent within the space of three months. But Mr Mareuse remains confident that his plan will return Telkom Kenya to profitability and that the success formula is not rocket science. Here are the excerpts.

Is Kenya’s telecommunications market hot?

The market is really hot now. We hope to make it hotter.

How do you want to make it hotter?

We want to be the challenger. We need to inject competition in this market. There is no competition now. It’s the only market in the world where number two and number three are not making any money. I have always said that Telkom Kenya has a lot of very good assets and that with the right regulation we can make this a competitive market and be the challenger to the number one operator.

You want to be a challenger. Not number one?

Let’s be realistic. I want to be the challenger.

How do you plan to build Telkom Kenya into this fighting machine?

With Telkom Kenya you’re starting with a company that was incumbent; didn’t have competition; was 100 per cent owned by the government and then was owned by a big French telecoms operator. It did not really have all the empowerment, all the agility that a challenger needs to operate in a market as vibrant as Kenya. So what you need is a cultural transformation as well as proper investment.

What sort of investments are we talking about?

Telkom Kenya has already inherited an extensive network.

This is true on the core network. On the mobile we’re the smaller by far than Safaricom and we’re today even smaller than Airtel. So right now we’re working on densifying our coverage in the main cities and also bringing new technologies to the market. You will very soon, for instance, see us increase our network by about 50 per cent of today’s existing sites.

The just released Communications Authority of Kenya statistics show that Telkom Kenya is quickly losing market share in the voice segment. What gives?

Look, it’s very simple. We need the market to be competitive. If you have all the right rules, it will enable the operators to provide the right service.

But losing four percentage points market share within three months? Surely this can’t be attributed to regulation alone?

We’re offering calls at Sh1.8. You can’t really go much lower than this. That just goes to tell you that unless there is clear regulation, we’re not going to be able to make much progress. It’s not a matter of price, it is a matter of having the right rules in the market.

What is your opinion on the proposal to split Safaricom as a way to correct the lack of competition in the market?

I don’t think this is the right thing to do. I don’t think that punishing someone, who has been successful, is the right thing to do. Nevertheless I think this market should be more open, today it is closed. Interoperability is very important. I think spinning off is not the answer, interoperability in a fast way is the answer.

What are you doing, independent of demanding better regulation, to strengthen Orange money because looking at the latest figures you’re doing terribly?

Exactly. Because we’re not going to use this platform. We’re going to launch a very new platform. This will also be together with the new brand and the new network launch. The current platform does not allow even to have the core products that M-Pesa has and obviously does not go further, which is what we want to do. You will see new products. It will be cost-efficient. If we’re not cost-efficient no one will take it.

Why did Telkom Kenya not participate in M-Akiba?

M-Akiba is a great initiative. The problem is that our platform, as I just told you, is not ready.

Part of the buyout agreement between Helios and Orange was that Telkom Kenya would rebrand. Do you have a concrete date for this?

We have an internal date but I am not able to communicate this right now.

What message are you planning to communicate to Kenyans through the rebrand?

I cannot divulge everything today. What I can tell you is that we need to offer an alternative to the market. Today the big growth area of this market is data. So we need to be a very good alternative in this data market. Simple as this.

Do you think the entry of Facebook to the local data market is a threat?

Facebook has a very simple objective. They want to extend the user base to the maximum that they can. If the mobile operators can’t help them achieve this goal, they will go their own way. So it’s our role to make it easy for them. We should work with them. If we work with them they won’t be a threat.

One of the first things you did when you came on board was to reorganise management. What impact has this had on the organisation so far?

People are much more accountable. It’s not like most big organisations where five people are saying: it’s not my fault. It’s as simple as this.

What is your opinion of this job, transforming Telkom Kenya, so far?