Corporate Tuskys wins court duel with Nakuru shopping mall firm

A shopper at a Nairobi supermarket branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tuskys Supermarket has won reprieve in a court battle against real estate firm Juma Muchemi & Partners which sued the retail chain for backing out of a deal to occupy a mall it developed in Nakuru.

High Court judge Grace Nzioka has dismissed Juma Muchemi & Partners claim for Sh165 million compensation, arguing that Tuskys’ decision was justified owing to completion delays and a threatened auction of the mall by Barclays Bank #ticker:BBK.

Juma Muchemi had initially sued Tuskys for Sh765 million but revised its claim downwards midway through the suit.

Tuskys had filed a counterclaim for Sh418 million against the developer, but also revised its demand down to Sh165 million for breach of contract.

Justice Nzioka ruled that Tuskys had also failed to justify why it should be awarded the Sh165 million. She has however ordered Juma Muchemi & Partners to refund Tuskys Sh30 million to cover a loan the retail chain had extended to the real estate firm.

Construction of the mall was initially to take six months but took six years. Barclays Bank also threatened to auction the mall in 2012 to recover a Sh398 million loan, after which Tuskys reconsidered its planned occupation of the building.

“No one in their right senses can occupy property under imminent danger of repossession of sale. Tuskys had a legitimate and reasonable cause to shy off from taking the premises. It cannot therefore be accused of breach of contract.

“Under the doctrine of estoppel, when Tuskys agreed to extend the period of construction by a further four months, Tuskys led Juma Muchemi & Partners to believe that it had waived its right to sue for breach of contact. All in all, I find that none of the parties herein can sustain their respective claims for breach of contract,” Justice Nzioka added.

The judge however argued that Juma Muchemi & Partners had to refund the Sh20 million loan Tuskys advanced to it to aid in hastening construction of the mall, alongside Sh10 million interest it has accumulated since 2007.