Kenya Power reduces waiting time for connections to seven weeks

A Kenya Power worker at the Labour Day fete in Nairobi on May 1, 2017. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya Power has announced plans to cut the time it takes to connect new customers to the grid by two weeks, deploying more officers to follow up on connections at regional level.

The State-owned electricity distributor said in a statement Tuesday that it has already cut the waiting period from 14 weeks to nine weeks, and will now work to bring this down to seven weeks or 50 days.

A number of customers have in the past complained of lengthy waiting period before receiving their connections, which has been attributed to shortage of material, especially transformers.

“We have managed to reduce connection timeline from 97 to 63 days. We are working to further bring this down to 50 days.

More customers

"We are focused on enhancing our infrastructure through investment in new substations and additional distribution lines to enable us connect more customers to the national grid,” said Kenya Power acting managing director Ken Tarus.

Kenya Power targets to achieve 70 per cent access to electricity by the end of the current financial year and universal access by the year 2020, mainly through the last mile connectivity project that connects households to the grid at Sh15,000.