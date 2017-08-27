Companies Bellevue Estate in dispute with Nairobi water

NCWSC says it will supply water only up to the reservoir tank serving the estate. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Ports Authority Pension Scheme (KPAPS) has sued the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) for installing a bulk water meter in a South C estate owned by the staff retirement benefits body, which it says will see all invoices from the housing units sent to it.

The KPAPS says arrears owed by tenants in the 250 houses in South C’s Bellevue Estate have already been transferred to an account opened in respect of the bulk meter, and a demand sent to the pension scheme for settlement of the Sh1.8 million due.

NCWSC installed a bulk water meter in the estate on June 7, and has since threatened to discontinue water supply unless KPAPS clears all arrears before the end of August.

“NCWSC will supply water only up to the reservoir tank serving the estate. The KPAPS will be expected to supply water to individual households within the estate. All water consumed will be billed to the KPAPS through the bulk water account,” the KPAPS says.

“NWSC’s decision to install a bulk water metre before the reservoir tank and to open a bulk water account has in effect imposed on KPAPS a duty to supply water to the households within the households within the estate yet the KPAPS is barred from provision of water services under the Water Act,” the pension scheme adds.

The NWSC is yet to respond to the suit.