Companies EABL awards 10 customers with quarter acre plots

KBL managing director, Ms Jane Karuku. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Alcohol manufacturer and distributor Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has awarded 10 Kenyans with a quarter-acre piece of land each in a just concluded promotion that was meant to drive sales of its spirits brands.

KBL said that an additional 10 customers won prizes of Sh50,000 each in the Jijenge na Ka-Quarter promotion that ran from July to October.

“This promotion presented an opportunity to connect with our consumers,” said KBL managing director, Ms Jane Karuku.

The promotion was targeted at customers of the company’s spirit brands including Kenya Cane, Smirnoff Vodka, Kane Extra and Richot Brandy.

Competition in Kenya’s spirits market has been heating up in the last one year as companies target the youthful, middle-class consumer.

Scotch Whisky Association data shows that Kenyans drank whisky worth Sh568 million in 2016 in comparison to Sh534 million in 2015.

While acquiring a stake in Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), South Africa’s Distell in April said that spirits was the fastest growing segment of alcoholic beverages market.

The expanding market has seen companies try to one-up each other with new products. Last year France’s Pernord Ricard, which distributes the Jameson brand, introduced three new premium brands into the Kenyan market.