By ANDUALEM SISAY
Summary

    • If successful, the deal would see Ethiopia's national carrier expand its presence in western Africa.
    • Arik Air, which is one of the largest private airlines in the populous country, has been serving as the de-facto national airline.
    • Following failure to service its debt and pay employees’ salaries, the government of Nigeria took over the airline in February.
Ethiopian Airlines in talks to take over Nigeria's Arik Air

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 18:24
An Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner jet at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. AFP PHOTO | SIMON MAINA
Ethiopian Airlines, which is Africa's most profitable carrier, is negotiating with the Nigerian government to take over management of the recently bankrupted Arik Air, a senior Addis Ababa official has confirmed today.

“Following the bid opened by the Nigerian government, we are negotiating to secure management contract of Arik Air,” Esayas Weldemariam, director of International Service at Ethiopian Airlines Group said this morning.

If successful, the deal would see Ethiopia's national carrier expand its presence in western Africa.

It already has codeshare arrangements with Lome-based Asky Airlines that allow the carrier to give convenient connections to west African travellers.

“Based on the terms and conditions set by the government of Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines has summited its offer to take over the management of Arik Air…We are bidding with other airlines, if we agree on the negotiations we are ready to go and take over the management,” he said.

From Left, Esayas Weldemariam, director of international service at Ethiopian Airlines Group, Troy Damian Fitrell, deputy chief of mission at the United States Embassy in Ethiopia and Greg Gilchrist, senior vice president of Sabre on August 30, 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. PHOTO | ANDUALEM SISAY | NMG
Reports show that Arik Air, which is the region's largest private airline by passenger numbers, has been serving as Nigeria's de-facto national airline.

Following failure to service its debts and pay employees’ salaries, the government of Nigeria took over Arik Air in February.

Ethiopian Airlines, which began operations in 1946, is the largest airline in Africa by revenue according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Currently, it has a total of 92 aircrafts flying to 104 international 19 local destinations.

