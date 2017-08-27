Companies Facebook slashes Kenya Wi-Fi hotspot prices 35pc

Browsing the Internet. FILE PHOTO | NMG

US tech giant Facebook has cut the price of Internet by an average 35 per cent barely six months after launch, stepping up competition for major telcos in Kenya.

Surf Kenya, a local Internet service provider and Facebook’s partner, announced the new rates on Friday for its Express Wi-Fi service.

The data bundle prices made their packages among the cheapest in the country.

Daily 100 megabyte (MB) bundle is now priced at Sh15, weekly plan costs Sh50 for 400MB and Sh100 for one gigabyte (1GB).

Monthly bundles will cost Sh200 per for 2.2GB and Sh500 for 5.75GB. The Express Wi-Fi bundles can be bought through M-Pesa or from the firm’s sales agents operating within the hotspot.

The daily Internet bundles previously cost Sh10 for 40MB and Sh20 for 100MB while weekly package cost Sh50 for 300MB and Sh100 for 500MB. Monthly bundles cost Sh200 for 1.5GB and Sh500 for 4GB.

“As the number of locations has grown we are getting to know the needs of our users better and as well to better understand our cost basis. This allows us to optimise the data packages for the needs of our users. Our goal is to serve our users even better by enabling them to do more, share more and create more online,” said Surf Kenya chief executive Mark Summer.

Facebook has switched on more than 600 hotspots in Kenya since the launch of the service in March.