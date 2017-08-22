Companies Facebook switches on 600 Wi-Fi hotspots in Kenyan towns

Facebook has switched on its low-cost Internet in more than 600 hotspots across the country since the launch of the service in March, the US tech giant has disclosed.

Surf Kenya, Facebook’s local partner, says it has so far rolled out the Express Wi-Fi service in Eldoret, Naivasha, Nakuru, Mtwapa, Kisumu and Mombasa in addition to Nairobi.

Nairobi’s coverage includes hotspots at Technical University of Kenya, KCA and Zetech universities. There are plans to set up more hotspots in Western, Coastal and Central Kenya towns.

Facebook’s daily Internet bundles cost Sh10 for 40 megabyte (mb) and Sh20 for 100mb, while weekly Express Wi-Fi bundles cost Sh50 for 300mb and Sh100 for 500mb, making it one of the cheapest Internet services in the market.

The Express Wi-Fi bundles can be bought through M-Pesa or from the firm’s sales agents.