M-Pesa agents in row with Safaricom over contracts

Companies
M-Pesa agents in row with Safaricom over contractsMonday, August 28, 2017 20:53
Eight Safaricom #ticker:SCOM M-Pesa agents have moved to court seeking reinstatement of their contracts with the telecoms company.
The eight firms, which collectively operate more than 100 M-Pesa tills, claim that Safaricom last month issued them with termination notices and has since declined to engage them with the aim of reversing the telco’s move.
Walts Ventures, Connect Hub Enterprises, Maxmillian Agency, Midax Petroleum, Lemiz Inter Traders, Kaiwan Enterprises, Real Technologies and Da Carlsam Limited claim that their contracts with Safaricom have all been terminated unfairly.
The eight firms claim that the termination will see agents that they hired continue to do business with Safaricom, despite their investment in the M-Pesa business that was done using loans from various banks.
While none of the firms has indicated why Safaricom pulled the plug on their contracts, the telco claims that they sold their businesses to third parties in violation of the M-Pesa agreement.
In the Headlines
Raila launches three-pronged attack on Uhuru winBy BRIAN WASUNA By SAM KIPLAGAT
2 hours ago
Uhuru to open Mombasa show as 200,000 visitors expectedBy MATHIAS RINGA
2 hours ago
Nasa claims math formula behind Uhuru win at pollsBy GEORGE OMONDI By SAM KIPLAGAT
2 hours ago
Turkana MPs want Ethuro retained as Senate SpeakerBy EDWIN MUTAI
3 hours ago