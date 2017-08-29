Companies Multichoice announces cut in subscription rates

MultiChoice's Kenya managing director, Eric Odipo, during a media briefing announcing a price decrease on DStv subscription access. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Subscribers of Pay-TV firm MultiChoice Kenya, which owns Dstv brand, service will now watch their favourite shows for less after the South African firm announced a subscription price cut effective September 1.

MultiChoice has reduced the monthly bouquet prices by between three and nine per cent in response to customer needs, growing competition from internet TV and tough economic environment.

Subscribers on the Premium tariff will now pay Sh7,900, down from Sh8180, a 3.42 per cent drop, while Compact Plus users will pay Sh5,200 monthly from Sh5,425.

Cheapest package

Compact users will part with Sh3,200 from Sh3,550, representing a 9.86 per cent, drop while Access subscribers, the cheapest package, will pay Sh950 down from Sh1,050, a 9.52 per cent drop.

“The majority of our input costs are in US dollars and we hope we will not experience any further currency devaluations or other unexpected increases in costs for the remainder of the year.

"We will continue to review pricing from time to time, taking into account the economic conditions of our operations,” said MultiChoice Kenya's managing director, Eric Odipo.