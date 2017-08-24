Companies Uber riders can now make stops on the way

Online taxi hailing company Uber has added a feature on its app that allows customers to make stops before reaching their final destination.

Users of the app can enter up to three stops on one trip before or during their rides.

“Multiple Destinations lets you add up to two extra stops along your route. (You can) add, change, or remove a stop from the on-trip screen — accessible from your app home screen,” read a notice sent yesterday to Uber users.

“The new feature will be available to users in Kenya in the next day or two. We are always looking to enhance user experience,” said Janet Kemboi, Uber Communication Associate for East Africa.

The price is adjusted automatically with each change of destination.

The San Francisco-based taxi-hailing firm has so far made more than 12 million trips locally since its launch in January 2015. It has signed up more than 6,000 partners in Nairobi, Mombasa and Thika.

Increased competition has been pushing taxi apps to innovate to keep their users engaged. The app a fortnight ago added an ‘in-app’ chat feature locally to enable riders and drivers to communicate through a short message service. Either party can initiate a chat on the app.

The company also recently integrated Snapchat filters into its platform, allowing tech-savvy riders to take selfies and see their feed from the app.