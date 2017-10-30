Small Enterprise Learn strategies that are key in achieving cherished life goals

Best results are achieved by using the right amount of effort in the right place at the right time. file photo | nmg

“The world is not fast paced, it’s frenetic. People have to be managers of themselves. Time has been managing itself for 15 billion years, we have to manage ourselves in the context of time.” – Tony Buzan

A young but earnest Zen student approached his teacher, and asked the Zen master: “If I work very hard and diligent how long will it take for me to find Zen?”

The master thought about this, then replied, “Ten years.”

The student then said, “But what if I work very, very hard and really apply myself to learn fast — How long then?”

Replied the Master, “Well, 20 years.”

“But, if I really, really work at it. How long then?” asked the student.

“Thirty years,” replied the master.

“But, I do not understand,” said the disappointed student. “At each time that I say I will work harder, you say it will take me longer. Why do you say that?”

Replied the master: “When you have one eye on the goal, you only have one eye on the path.”

Last week, I spoke at the global university of entrepreneurs’ organisation attended by 450 leading entrepreneurs from 36 countries.

As a fellow speaker, I had the privilege of spending some time with Tony Buzan, the world-renowned inventor of mind mapping and expert on the brain, memory, speed reading, creativity and innovation.

Buzan popularised the idea of mental literacy and a thinking technique called mind mapping, earlier used by Leonardo da Vinci and others.

.................................

Vital tips from tony buzan

Your brain is like a sleeping giant: The more you awaken it, feed it and use it (the right way), the more would it strengthen. As they say, brain power is greatly improved when it is used, just the way the strength of the body improves with exercise.

Learning how to learn is life’s most important skill: Learning is a continuous and life long process. Using the right tools and techniques to identify and learn, help you grow positively. So, identify the most appropriate tools and apply techniques that maximises your results.

Best results are achieved by using the right amount of effort in the right place at the right time: Nothing comes without putting effort(s). But unless you put the right efforts at the right time and at the right place, your results may disappoint you. So, plan your path and put in efforts.

Definition is the companion of clarity; clarity is the guide to your goals: Clarity of mind is knowing what you want and taking steps towards the direction. There is no better navigator than a mind to guide you towards your goals.