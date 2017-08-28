Market Place Wake up, success in business is never accidental

When we go through challenging situations such as serial failure or other problems in life, we tend to ask variations on a single, searching question: “Why me?”

More often than not we get it wrong on the answer to this question. We reject any thought or possible answer that may point to us as the culprit or cause of the situation.

We seek evidence to blame others and situations. Yet, truth be told, we are responsible for most predicaments we find ourselves in.

This is clearly explained in one of the immutable universal laws of nature: the law of cause and effect. The universal law of cause and effect states that for every effect there is a definite cause, likewise for every cause there is a definite effect.

This law does not recognise accidents or luck. It is your thoughts, behaviours and actions that create specific effects that manifest and create your life as you know it.

Your business and your life is what you have made it by your thoughts and actions in the past. If you are dissatisfied with the results - the affects you have crafted, then you must change the causes that created them in the past place.

Otherwise it is futile to continue doing things the way you have always done and expect different results. It is like planting thorn trees and expecting to harvest orange fruits. This is not naturally possible. It is natural to reap what you sow.

According to this universal law, success is predictable and can be modelled. This is because every effect has a specific and predictable cause and every cause or action has a specific and predictable effect.

We study and pay to listen to successful people because we know there are certain things they know and do that make them successful. The assumption, which is largely true is it is possible to do what they did to achieve our own success.

Although environment and situation could be different certain salient habits of successful people in various fields have proven to lead to success if embraced.

The current state of your business is the fruit of your past actions or inactions. Poor sales is a reflection of either poor marketing, weak products or wrong target market.