Mailu directs counties to classify all health facilities afresh

Health secretary Cleopa Mailu has directed all counties to classify all hospitals afresh within the next 90 days under supervision of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB).

The move is set to address public concerns on the conduct of practitioners, services offered at medical camps, doctors’ consultation fees and an influx of patients seeking treatment abroad for illnesses that could be managed locally.

“I direct the KMPDB, National Hospital Insurance Fund and the county executive committee members for health to carry out fresh categorisation of all health facilities across the country using the new rules within the next three months,” said Dr Mailu.

He said the new rules, which have been gazetted, would ensure patient safety and guide the local healthcare system and professionals.

The new guidelines have been categorised into six groups namely — the medical practitioners and dentists fitness to practice 2016, medical camps rules 2016, practitioners and health facilities advertising rules.

Others are professional fees rules, referral of patients abroad rules 2017 and private medical institutions amendment rules 2017.

Cases of rent-seeking that involve local doctors referring patients abroad for kickbacks of up to Sh200,000 per referral have been rampant with the Health ministry promising to revoke practising licenses for those found culpable.

Last year, the Ministry of Health acknowledged receiving reports on the unethical practice and launched investigations into the allegations.

However, the outcome of the inquiry is yet to be released. Patients suffering from mainly cancer, kidney related ailments and heart diseases, which can be handled locally, have borne the brunt of huge financial burden after patients are referred abroad for treatment.