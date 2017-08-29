Home A disturbing ‘theory’ on civil service corruption

Every worker has a chance to steal from the State; but is it the right thing to do? FILE PHOTO | NMG

I had a disturbing talk with an acquaintance the other day. According to him, you are a “dumb Kenyan” if you are living in a slum struggling to educate your children while still employed by the government. “You must ‘eat at your workplace’. He says, if you are not eating because of a misguided sense of irreproachable morals, then you need help.

He was full of praise for the Kenyan police who realised a long time ago that there is no need to suffer for a society that does not appreciate what you do.

The deeply entrenched “toll stations” and other illegal levies in the police force confirm this.

Last month, one officer brazenly demanded, “Wapi ya serikali?” [Where is the money for the government worker] to a full matatu (public service vehicle). He didn’t even bother to hide the Sh200 note he palmed.

What is frightening though is the blurring of the line that forms a safeguard against excesses of any side of government.

While tales abound in the media of suspiciously fraudulent transactions costing taxpayers millions and even billions of shillings, little action is forthcoming from those entrusted with oversight roles.

My new acquaintance’s theory of ‘democratised corruption’ is good because it ensures everyone feeds off the gravy train, including junior workers.

“If you are a hospital superintendent and don’t have your companies doing business with the hospital you oversee, you are a fool. The guy in charge of drug supplies should sell part of the consignment to private pharmacies and improve his income,” I heard.

The kitchen store keeper should sign-in half of the delivered foodstuff and sell the rest in the black market. It is also best the supplying firms belong to his friends and family and delivery is done at “good market prices”.

His advice to ambulance and other drivers is to bleed fuel from these vehicles regularly to augment their salaries and ensure better living standard for their families.

There is no need to cram your family of six in the single-room government housing you are issued.

When emergencies strike, a mutually beneficially arrangement with mechanics could see vehicle parts declared broken and sold off to the secondhand market.

Forest guards enduring cold nights away from family must eat trees. After all their bosses have already sold half the forest to politically connected illegal loggers.

His theory’s only concern is that some professions like teaching may not have adequate eating opportunities, but there is always the end-of-year national examination they could leak in exchange for money.