Drop the do-minimum attitude to discover your full potential

Is being coached hard? Yes it is. That said, it is harder for some people than it is for others. This is mainly because we naturally dislike and avoid doing the things that really do make a positive difference in our lives.

Most paediatricians will tell you that breastfed babies resist being bottle-fed because mother’s breast will naturally release milk easily after the first pulls. A bottle requires that the baby pulls every mouthful.

Any parent has had trouble getting their children to proactively shower, eat, do chores, homework and other productive tasks of their own volition.

You know how unexceptional it is to get yourself to get out of bed, eat clean, exercise, get to work on time, stay focused and on task all day, meet set targets, etc. you see; the avoidance of putting in the required effort even if it is for our benefit starts right from birth, carries on through childhood and finally into adulthood.

The longer we have been on this all-too-common brand of self-sabotage, the more comfortable we get with it, the harder it is to make the change of mind to start putting in the requisite effort for success to happen.

No matter how much we know, if we do not act, if we do not get to the doing part of what we know, nothing happens.

We can talk about what we know, we can whine about the difficulty in doing what it takes and find all manner of reasons to explain away our refusal to get things done until we bruise our tongues. Nothing happens until we actually get off our laurels and get things done.

This is what makes coaching hard. Coaching is about getting things done. No excuses, no whining and no compromises. So most people will simply go by what comes naturally - avoid coaching because we have embraced the habit of not getting things done all our lives.

This is unfortunate but it comes very easily to us; we stand in our own way for the better part if our lives that can’t imagine doing things any other way.

In fact, the mere thought of that conjures all sorts of unfamiliar pictures in our minds sending shivers down our spines.

We start incessantly worrying about what may go wrong if we actually did act. The possibility of acting only to find out that our efforts don’t make the cut becomes more real than ever.

The possibility of failure, humiliation and rejection becomes clear and present danger to us. The truth however is that we may discover just how much we under-utilise our potential.

The truth is that we mostly do the bare minimum while going through life dream of a big bang break that will grant us the life that those we envy enjoy.