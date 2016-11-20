City Hall’s dismal revenue collection casts doubt on quality service delivery

Politics and policy

Uncollected garbage on Price Road in Nairobi on April 15. The county government only collects 800 tonnes of solid waste daily, which is half of what the city generates. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobi County local revenues grew by one per cent in the year to June as most key income streams reported a decline, posing questions on the ability of the city government to tackle myriad challenges facing the capital.

Data from City Hall shows that the county collected Sh11.7 billion, an increase of only Sh100 million from the previous year’s Sh11.6 billion.

It basically shows that the collection of revenue has been stagnant over the past year, further raising questions as to whether the county’s management is doing much to improve its financial standing.

City Hall has been criticised for lacklustre delivery of core services such as garbage collection, local infrastructure and basic healthcare and poor revenue collection will further dent its ability to improve.

“Unlike 2014/2015 financial year when internal revenue grew by 24.7 per cent from the previous financial year, in 2015/2016 the increment was any Sh0.1 billion (one per cent),” the county said in its Budget Review and Outlook Paper.

The county reported a drop in the collection of rates and fees from the key revenue sources of building permits, single business permits and advertisements. Parking fees remained almost flat with only land rates giving a boost to the county coffers with a 19.2 per cent growth.

The county blamed e-payment system glitches, a lack of skilled staff and supervision for the nearly flat parking revenues. The county collected Sh2.04 billion from city motorists, up from Sh2.02 billion.

The pre-budget report says that parking should be yielding Sh3 billion annually meaning that Sh800 million is not being realised.

“There are oil tankers numbering 2,500 in industrial area that do not pay seasonal or daily parking; Taxi cabs who are also supposed to pay daily parking or seasonal ticket do not pay due to existing court cases. This has led to revenue loss and there is need to expedite the cases,” the paper adds.

The revenues from building permits dropped despite a booming construction sector in the city. The county government collected Sh1.17 billion, a drop of Sh177 million.

“The decline and continued low outturns in this steam can still be attributed to non-disclosure and adherence of county building regulations; weak enforcement of building standards and regulations; undervaluation as it’s based on user own assessment; collusion and evasion and the lack of awareness on requirements for building approval,” said the report.

Advertisement revenues dropped from 675 million to Sh663 million while single business permit income dropped by Sh2.8 million to 1.7 billion.

The city government received Sh13.47 billion from the Treasury. This amount was not enough to cover the county’s wage bill of Sh13.5 billion.

Nairobi is yet to deal with its bloated workforce that consumes nearly half of all revenue and the failure to collect more means the county may struggle to deliver critical services effectively.