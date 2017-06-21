Economy 11 counties get Sh4.2bn health grant

A doctor attends to a patient at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on March 15, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Eleven counties with high volume of patients will share out a Sh4.2 billion grant to finance the operations of Level 5 hospitals.

Kakamega County will get the lion’s share (Sh427 million) that will be channelled to the devolved units as part of the conditional grants in the financial year starting July.

According to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2017, which the Senate and the National Assembly approved before taking an indefinite recess last week, Embu County will receive the least amount of Sh301,040,462.

Others set to receive the money are Kisii (Sh417.6m), Kiambu (Sh412m), Nyeri (Sh407m), Mombasa (Sh388.4m), Machakos (Sh383.6m), Meru (Sh373.9m), Nakuru (Sh373.9 m), Kisumu (Sh369m) and Garissa (Sh344.7m).