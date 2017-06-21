11 counties get Sh4.2bn health grant

Economy
11 counties get Sh4.2bn health grantWednesday, June 21, 2017 21:18
Eleven counties with high volume of patients will share out a Sh4.2 billion grant to finance the operations of Level 5 hospitals.
Kakamega County will get the lion’s share (Sh427 million) that will be channelled to the devolved units as part of the conditional grants in the financial year starting July.
According to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2017, which the Senate and the National Assembly approved before taking an indefinite recess last week, Embu County will receive the least amount of Sh301,040,462.
Others set to receive the money are Kisii (Sh417.6m), Kiambu (Sh412m), Nyeri (Sh407m), Mombasa (Sh388.4m), Machakos (Sh383.6m), Meru (Sh373.9m), Nakuru (Sh373.9 m), Kisumu (Sh369m) and Garissa (Sh344.7m).
According to County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2017, another 21 counties will share out Sh873.4 million loans from the World Bank.
