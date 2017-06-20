Economy 260 ex-Telkom Kenya staff sue over Sh150m severance pay

Former Telkom Kenya employees in court for the hearing of their compensation case against the company in July 2013. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More than 260 former Telkom Kenya employees are seeking court orders to compel the company to pay them millions of shillings as ordered by the Court of Appeal last year.

The employees filed submissions at the Employment and Labour Relations court in Nakuru in a case heard on Monday before Justice Stephen Radido.

In 2011, High Court judge Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that "the employees were entitled to be awarded all accrued salaries, house allowances and special damages by their employer."

The company appealed Justice Kimaru’s decision at the Court of Appeal which upheld High Court’s ruling November last year.

The legal battles began in 2006 when the company laid off 11,000 workers in a retrenchment exercise aimed at cutting costs.

The company cited high indebtedness, declining revenues and high staff costs as the grounds for giving workers the compulsory early retirement.

The company laid off the workers in two phases; in one involving employees who were over 50 years and another for younger workers.

Discrimination

The first group later moved to court claiming they had been discriminated against.

In its decision, the High Court agreed to the 996 employees' claims, awarding them Sh150 million.

In their submissions, the employees pray the court to give directions on the matter’s disposal, which has been in court for over a decade now.

“The employees’ labour rights have been stayed for a long time which has caused suffering to them,” expressed lawyer Tom Ojienda, representing the workers.

However, in a replying affidavit, the company stated that the employees had the ability to quantify their claims, print and present to court but instead chose not to.

“This court has no jurisdiction to change the Court of Appeal's decision because it was conclusive,” stated lawyer Cyprian Wekesa.