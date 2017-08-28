Economy Agency proposes financial incentive to curb cattle rustling

Regional Centre on Small Arms Executive Secretary Théoneste Mutsindashyaka (left). PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | nmg

A regional anti-small arms agency has said extending financial support to community projects in arid and semi-arid regions could stop locals’ involvement in cattle-rustling and poaching.

Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) Executive Secretary Théoneste Mutsindashyaka said Kenya and other African countries would reap handsome economic development returns if pastoralist communities had an alternative source of a livelihood that discourages them from engaging in poaching and cattle-rustling.

Mr Mutsindashyaka said political goodwill was also necessary to drive private investments into the affected regions where government and development partner funds could be spent on infrastructural projects thereby igniting locals’ interest in other forms of income generating activities.

“Cattle-rustling is predominant in the Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia border regions where pastoralism is the main livelihood activity. Any approach to reduce cattle-rustling must entail disarmament and economic reintegration,” he said.