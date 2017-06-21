Economy Al Ghurair starts printing ballot papers this week

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Printing of ballot papers by Dubai-based Al Ghurair will start by end of this week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said.

IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba said time was running out for printing 120 million ballot papers to be used in the August 8 General Election.

“We just approved the list of candidates in the elections. We are submitting the ballot paper proofs... production has to start by the end of this week,” Mr Chiloba said in an NTV interview.

“The first delivery has to start by July 25, and the last batch on August 2, ” he said.

Opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called for the cancellation of the tender, arguing that Al Ghurair officials met with President Uhuru Kenyatta who influenced the award of the Sh2.5 billion contract.

But Mr Chiloba denied meeting the President on the tender issue.