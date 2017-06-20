American visa application to be done 30 days in advance

Economy
American visa application to be done 30 days in advanceTuesday, June 20, 2017 21:00
People who want to travel to the US from Kenya will now have to apply for a visa 30 days in advance as opposed to the current one week before they are called for an interview.
This follows a waiting time extension by the US Embassy, citing seasonal demand for visas and rotation of its consular staff.
The embassy asked all its staff to inform possible travellers to the US of the new changes to help them plan ahead “so as to avoid unnecessary delays”, according to a notice on Tuesday.
“The seasonal demand for visas and the rotation of consular staff does affect the wait time for interviews at the US Embassy during some periods of the year, including the months of June, July and August,” said the US Embassy Press Attaché, Fiona Evans.
“As always, we are working to accommodate and facilitate travel to the US, but recommend that travellers plan ahead.”
This comes barely two months after the Nairobi consulate issued a travel alert over the August general elections, to US citizens residing in or planning to travel into the country.
The April travel alert, according to the information available on the US Embassy website expires on August 31.
In the Headlines
Treasury faces huge pension load in JulyBy CHARLES MWANIKI
KRA seeks stronger cyber crime solution after Sh4bn theftBy MUGAMBI MUTEGI
10 hours ago
Uchumi Supermarkets workers yet to be paid May salariesBy MUGAMBI MUTEGI
10 hours ago
AG sues police, DPP to drop charges against civic leaderBy BRIAN WASUNA
10 hours ago