Economy Boost for miraa farmers as Uhuru gives reforms team power to seek resources

Henry Karuti a miraa farmer and trader at Muringene market in Meru on July 12 2016. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL

Efforts to revive the miraa industry have moved a step farther after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the reforms team authority to mobilise resources.

Mr Kenyatta has gazetted the Miraa Sub-Sector Reforms Implementation Committee jointly chaired by the crop’s lobbyist, Geoffrey Nchooro M’Mwenda, and Agriculture PS Richard Leresian Lesiyampe.

The team has the immediate task of mobilising national and international resources to undertake reforms that include aggressive marketing and value addition, Mr Kenyatta says in the gazette notice published on June 13.

“The committee shall develop a road map and action plan for the development of the miraa sub-sector focusing on production, value addition and marketing,” he said.

Mr Nchooro, who chaired the miraa taskforce, had earlier lined up aggressive marketing efforts to recover the lost international market, carry out research, form farmers’ saccos and establish a miraa development agency as key priority areas.

The team has also called for the construction of a miraa collection and distribution centre in Nairobi at an estimated Sh100 million.

The investments will initially be backed by a total of Sh1.2 billion set aside for miraa development in 2016/17 and another Sh1 billion allocated for the financial year that begins on July 1.

Farmers of miraa growing areas of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi and Embu counties have particularly been restless ahead of the August 8 polls with key politicians using the crop’s fortune to sway electorates.

The committee members include Dave Muthuri (Vice-Chairperson), Joseph Mweria, Joseph Kinyua, Geoffrey Kilemi and Lucy Rimbere. Others are Peter Kinyua, Carumpu Rodgers, Henry Ituuni, Solomon Odera, Isabella Nkonge and Ephantus Njeru.

“The committee shall develop and implement a communications strategy to enhance support, engagement and participation of stakeholders in the implementation of the reforms,” President Kenyatta says of the team whose initial term last six months.

“It shall also review, identify quick wins and prioritise recommendations contained in the Miraa Task Force Report for immediate implementation.”