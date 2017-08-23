Economy Copyright agency to crack down on pirated music, films

Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) is set to crack down on illegal production of music and movies as it moves to protect artistes from infringement of their works.

The national inspection, which starts on September 1, will target vendors who sell copyrighted works without the agency’s tamper proof sticker with its hologram and a barcode unique to each product.

Vendors of pirated multimedia face a Sh500,000 fine or a four-year imprisonment upon conviction.

Original music and movies are expensive to purchase in Kenya and quest for cheaper products has led to the growth of the illegal reproduction of content.

“Dealers found with music or movies without authentication shall be arrested and face prosecution,” said Edward Sigei, executive director, Kecobo.