Copyright agency to crack down on pirated music, films

Economy
Copyright agency to crack down on pirated music, filmsWednesday, August 23, 2017 20:53
Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) is set to crack down on illegal production of music and movies as it moves to protect artistes from infringement of their works.
The national inspection, which starts on September 1, will target vendors who sell copyrighted works without the agency’s tamper proof sticker with its hologram and a barcode unique to each product.
Vendors of pirated multimedia face a Sh500,000 fine or a four-year imprisonment upon conviction.
Original music and movies are expensive to purchase in Kenya and quest for cheaper products has led to the growth of the illegal reproduction of content.
“Dealers found with music or movies without authentication shall be arrested and face prosecution,” said Edward Sigei, executive director, Kecobo.
The agency also warned the public against persons posing as copyright inspectors and urged people to cross check the authenticity of the field supervisors with Kecobo if they suspect those conducting the inspection are bogus.
