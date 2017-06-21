Economy County train service on Madaraka Express begins July 1

The Madaraka Express train at the Mombasa terminus on June 8, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Railways launches the inter-county train service next Saturday, allowing passengers to alight on the stations between Nairobi and Mombasa.

The two inter-county service trains will supplement the existing Madaraka Express train and will be travelling on both directions.

The inter-county trains are scheduled to make stopovers at Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi River.

Passengers travelling on the economy class coaches will pay Sh50 from Mombasa to Mariakani, Sh230 from Voi to Kibwezi, Sh160 from Athi River to Emali, Sh510 from Nairobi to Voi and Sh400 from Emali to Miasenyi.

On first class, passengers will pay Sh140 from Mombasa to Mariakani, Sh920 from Voi to Kibwezi, Sh660 from Athi River to Emali, Sh2,130 from Nairobi to Voi and Sh1,670 from Emali to Miasenyi.

Since the launch, two Madaraka Express trains have been departing at 9am daily from both directions, offering a four-and-a-half hour non-stop connection between Nairobi and Mombasa.

34,000 passengers

A total of 34,808 passengers used the train in the first half of June.

“We will have a train leaving Nairobi at 8:00 am in the morning and another train leaving Mombasa at the same time. The Mombasa train will stop along the stations taking five and a half hours.

"The Nairobi train heading to Mombasa will stop along all the stations and it will take five and a half hours along the way.

"When those trains are coming back, the Mombasa train that will have arrived in Nairobi will go back to Mombasa express at 3:30pm, while the Nairobi train that will have arrived in Mombasa at 1:30pm will return to Nairobi express at 3:30pm,” said Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina.

Largest project

The 472-kilometre standard gauge railway line is Kenya’s largest single infrastructure project since independence, constructed at a cost of Sh327 billion co-financed through commercial and semi-concessional loans from China and the Kenya government.

It is one of the key Jubilee administration’s promises under the improvement of infrastructure sector that also includes the upgrading of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the Mombasa port and the Lapsset project.