Fire destroys section of Mumias Sugar main office

Mumias Sugar Company’s entrance. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Fire destroyed a section of property belonging to Mumias Sugar Company’s #ticker:MSC main premise.

The blaze, which started on Sunday night, caused a scare among company employees housed at the processing section, even as the firm’s management said the inferno had been caused by a fault in the electricity connection.

Mumias Sugar managing director Nashon Aseka said the fire erupted at a wooden compartment which used to house the shift office.

“The office is currently used by technical team which is carrying out maintenance services of the factory,” Mr Aseka told the Business Daily on Monday morning.

Two computers were destroyed in the fire which also damaged the main electric cable supporting the water pump from River Nzoia into the main factory and other parts of the company.

“I have instructed our technical team to check the cable to ensure water is pumped into the factory by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.