Economy Girl, 17, held over murder of IEBC tech manager Msando

Former electoral commission ICT manager Chis Msando. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Detectives have arrested a 17-year-old girl linked to the murder of the electoral commission ICT manager Chis Msando.

Police say the suspect’s phone was used to send threatening messages to Mr Msando. The girl, whom we cannot name because of legal implications, was arrested in Migori on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

She was then taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi, which is leading investigations into the murder of Mr Msando.

Early Thursday morning, the minor was taken to Kiambu Juvenile Court where detectives asked the courts to allow them to detain her for a week as they interrogate her further. She is now being held at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Two other suspects arrested last week are still being detained after police were granted custodial orders.

Mr Msando and a woman, Carol Ngumbu were killed just a week to the August 8 General Election and their bodies dumped in a thicket in Kikuyu.