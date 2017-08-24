Girl, 17, held over murder of IEBC tech manager Msando

Economy
Girl, 17, held over murder of IEBC tech manager MsandoThursday, August 24, 2017 19:11
Detectives have arrested a 17-year-old girl linked to the murder of the electoral commission ICT manager Chis Msando.
Police say the suspect’s phone was used to send threatening messages to Mr Msando. The girl, whom we cannot name because of legal implications, was arrested in Migori on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
She was then taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi, which is leading investigations into the murder of Mr Msando.
Early Thursday morning, the minor was taken to Kiambu Juvenile Court where detectives asked the courts to allow them to detain her for a week as they interrogate her further. She is now being held at the Muthaiga Police Station.
Two other suspects arrested last week are still being detained after police were granted custodial orders.
Mr Msando and a woman, Carol Ngumbu were killed just a week to the August 8 General Election and their bodies dumped in a thicket in Kikuyu.
Their remains were discovered a day after he was reported missing on Friday July 28.
In the Headlines
Uhuru now backs SRC in pay war with MPsBy EDWIN MUTAI
24 minutes ago
Uber riders can now make stops on the wayBy DOREEN WAINAINAH
40 minutes ago
Sh2.2 billion settlement with KRA reduces Safaricom’s liabilitiesBy VICTOR JUMA
47 minutes ago
Telco writes off Sh219m in under-performing unitBy VICTOR JUMA
53 minutes ago