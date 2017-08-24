Economy House clerks open race to replace Ethuro, Muturi as Speakers

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Individuals seeking to vie for the positions of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate have until 9am on Tuesday next week to hand in their nomination papers.

The clerks of the Senate and National Assembly published special gazette notices inviting candidates seeking to replace Ekwee Ethuro and Justin Muturi to pick nomination forms from Parliament starting 9am Friday.

“We have sent out gazette notices notifying those wishing to contest the position of the Speaker for both Houses to pick nomination forms from 9am tomorrow (Friday), said National Assembly clerk Michael Sialai.

Jeremiah Nyegenye, Senate clerk, issued a similar call saying they had placed invitations for applicants in daily newspapers Friday.

The law requires that nominees must hand in their applications backed by two senators in the case of the Senate and 20 MPs in the case of the National Assembly at least 48 hours before the election of the new Speaker.

“The application for Speaker’s position is open from Friday 9am to Tuesday August 29 at 9am. The office of the Clerk will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate those wishing to pick the forms,” Mr Nyegenye said in an interview.