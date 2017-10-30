Economy IEBC summons presidential candidates ahead of announcement

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati addressing the press at the Bomas of Kenya on October 29, 2017. PHOTO | Dennis Onsongo | NMG

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited all presidential aspirants to the Bomas of Kenya where it will announce the final results and declare the president.

Supporters of Nasa leader Raila Odinga, who called for an election boycott, managed to prevent hundreds of polling stations from opening in Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay and Siaya counties.

IEBC vice-chairperson Consolata Nkatha said the Commission had completed verification of results from 266 constituencies and was satisfied that results from the 24 remaining constituencies will not affect the final count.

“We therefore invite the presidential candidates for the announcement of the results and declaration at 3.30 pm today,” she told a press conference at the Bomas.

The repeat election, which the opposition has declared a sham, has polarised the nation and sparked international concern over the future of Kenya’s democracy.