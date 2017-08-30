Economy
KPA acquires two cranes for Sh870m to speed up clearance of cargoWednesday, August 30, 2017 21:24
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has acquired two cranes to boost cargo clearance at the Port of Mombasa.
The cranes are able to handle two vessels at one go, reducing ships’ waiting period.
The procurement of the cranes was funded by Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) through the UK government’s International Climate Fund (ICF) at a total cost of Sh868.27 million.
TMEA in a statement on Wednesday said each of the equipment has a dust control system that minimises running expenses by 30 per cent on average.
“The Eco Hoppers will complement mobile harbour cranes for dry bulk cargo handling,” TMEA said, adding the cranes are part of efforts to revamp the port’s infrastructure.
“These cranes are aimed at mitigating the negative effects on the environment. They are a first of their kind to be deployed in East and Southern Africa,” the statement added.
Among the modernisation projects at the port include the construction of the phase one of the second container terminal which increased the port’s annual capacity by 550,000 TEUs.
Others are the construction of Berth No.19, and the dredging of the entrance channel which has enabled the port to handle larger vessels.
In the Headlines
Nema, manufacturers now form team to resolve plastic ban crisisBy BRIAN NGUGI
1 hour ago
Long wait for e-passport ahead of its launch ThursdayBy DOREEN WAINAINAH
1 hour ago
Jobs up for grabs as ERC opens county officesBy NEVILLE OTUKI
1 hour ago
KPA acquires two cranes for Sh870m to speed up clearance of cargoBy JAMES NGUNJIRI
1 hour ago