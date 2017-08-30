Economy KPA acquires two cranes for Sh870m to speed up clearance of cargo

Workers offload cargo at the port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has acquired two cranes to boost cargo clearance at the Port of Mombasa.

The cranes are able to handle two vessels at one go, reducing ships’ waiting period.

The procurement of the cranes was funded by Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) through the UK government’s International Climate Fund (ICF) at a total cost of Sh868.27 million.

TMEA in a statement on Wednesday said each of the equipment has a dust control system that minimises running expenses by 30 per cent on average.

“The Eco Hoppers will complement mobile harbour cranes for dry bulk cargo handling,” TMEA said, adding the cranes are part of efforts to revamp the port’s infrastructure.

“These cranes are aimed at mitigating the negative effects on the environment. They are a first of their kind to be deployed in East and Southern Africa,” the statement added.

Among the modernisation projects at the port include the construction of the phase one of the second container terminal which increased the port’s annual capacity by 550,000 TEUs.