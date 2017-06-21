Economy
KPC admits it lacks equipment to detect low-level fuel leaksWednesday, June 21, 2017 15:52
Kenya Pipeline Company Wednesday admitted it lacked the sophisticated equipment required to detect low-level pilferage of fuel on their network.
The new revelations came as the company initiated an environmental assessment study to establish the extent of damage along the Nakuru-Kisumu oil pipeline.
The pipeline has had a leak following an attempted syphoning of fuel by a rogue oil marketer.
The leak was the result of an illegal connection via a network of pipes to a petrol station labelled Hess Energy Kenya, in Koru, Muhoroni constituency.
An adjacent home and a petrol station were leased to facilitate the syphoning operations.
Lead detection system
On Wednesday, the company’s general manager in charge of operations and maintenance, Mr Peter Mbugua, said they were yet to acquire a lead detection system, sophisticated enough to detect the low-level leakages.
Mr Mbugua said the sophisticated system can detect up to one per cent leak, but the one they have cannot even sense five to 10 per cent volume of pilferage.
The company moves seven billion litres per year.
“The new line from Mombasa to Nairobi will be delivered with the lead detection system. We do have the efforts in the budget but we schedule them based on the business need,” he said.
He revealed that they were planning to roll out the lead detecting system in all their five lines countrywide.
